Search

10 Aug 2022

Stunning songs of love and death at Kilkenny Cathedral 

Anne Sofie von Otter and Brooklyn Rider perform at St Canice's Cathedral

Anne Sofie von Otter and Brooklyn Rider

Anne Sofie von Otter and Brooklyn Rider perform at St Canice's Cathedral on August 12 at 8pm

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

10 Aug 2022 8:00 PM

Mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter, one of the most acclaimed singers of her generation, who over four decades has been a luminous presence on the world’s major stages, performing leading operatic roles and in concert and recital, now brings her new project to St Canice's Cathedral on Friday August 12.

Her extensive repertoire embraces everything from arias to contemporary pop songs, and her thirst for collaboration led her to Brooklyn Rider, the adventurous string quartet with whom she has performed songs by everyone from Caroline Shaw to Björk. This new collaboration sees von Otter singing her traditional lieder songs alongside works from Rufus Wainwright. 

Kilkenny Arts Festival are thrilled to welcome von Otter and Brooklyn Rider to Kilkenny with an unmissable new project. Songs of Love and Death that pairs Schubert with brand-new works by Rufus Wainwright, whose modern-day operatic torch songs are the perfect complement to Schubert’s exquisite lieder of love, death and despair.

The Washington Post said of the mezzo soprano: “ von Otter has honed the art of singing to such a point that she is purely expressive, no matter what she's singing” while NPR described Brooklyn Rider as “one of the wonders of contemporary music”.

The magical setting of St Canice's Cathedral will only add to the other-worldly beauty of von Otter's voice and it promises to be a special evening that will be one of the highlights of the festival this year.

The programme on August 12 will feature:

Rufus Wainwright: Trois Valses Anglaises, arr. Rob Moose
(Irish Premiere)
Franz Schubert: String Quartet no. 14, Death and the Maiden, D 531
Franz Schubert: from Winterreise, D 911, arr. Osvaldo Golijov
‘Der Tod und das Mädchen’
‘Der Wegweiser’
‘Die Nebensonnen’
‘Einsamkeit’
Rufus Wainwright: Three Songs for Lulu, arr. Rob Moose

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media