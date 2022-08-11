Butler Gallery, Kilkenny launches a call out to creatives for inaugural Craft & Design Fair

Kilkenny’s stunning Butler Gallery is hosting its first Craft & Design Fair from November 4-6 this year, and is now open to applications from makers and designers working across the South East.

The inaugural Craft & Design Fair will include ceramics, jewellery and glass, textiles, wood, metals and precious metals as well as paper, leatherwork and mixed media. Designers and makers who employ new technologies or traditional techniques are also encouraged to consider showcasing their creations.

The closing date for applications is Monday, September 5, and successful designers and makers will be notified by mid-September. The inaugural Butler Gallery Craft & Design Fair provides an exciting opportunity for designers and makers from across the region to showcase and sell their work to an appreciative audience.

Development Director, Rebecca Reynolds, said: “This November Butler Gallery will be hosting our inaugural Craft & Design Fair which will take place in the elegant setting of our historic building. It is our intention that the fair will showcase high quality Irish craft and design from designers and makers from Kilkenny and across the South East of Ireland.

“We’re inviting applications from makers and designers in Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, Tipperary, Laois and Carlow. By taking part in the Butler Gallery Craft & Design Fair, designers and makers will have the chance to showcase and sell their work and feature in a national and regional PR campaign. The event is part of Butler Gallery's ongoing dual objective of raising essential funds for the gallery whilst also supporting the artistic and creative community”.

Butler Gallery is a 10,000 square foot historic building in the heart of Kilkenny City, which since relocating to Evans' Home in 2020, is one of Kilkenny’s most visited attractions. In addition to programming four contemporary exhibitions per year and having a prolific Learning and Public Engagement Programme for all ages, Butler Gallery is home to one of Ireland’s most important Collections of 20th Century Irish art and an entire wing dedicated to renowned Kilkenny artists, Tony O’Malley and Jane O’Malley.

Full details and application form can be found on butlergallery.ie