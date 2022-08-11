Minister urges people to conserve our heritage for future generations - Kilkenny Live

Conserving our rich heritage for future generations is crucial, says Minister for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, as National Heritage Week gets underway.

Sustainability and biodiversity are the themes of National Heritage Week 2022 which kicked off on Saturday.

“This week is a great moment to stop and engage with our built heritage, our history, and the natural world all around us. Most of us don’t usually stop to think about some of the history and stories that make our towns and villages special. This is a great moment to do just that.

“What is new about National Heritage Week this year is the emphasis on conserving what we have for future generations. That is so important.

“Skills and traditions can be lost if we don’t work to pass them on. Historic buildings can decay beyond repair if we don’t value and attend to them. Habitats can degrade if we allow human pressures to overwhelm them.

“It doesn’t have to be like that. We can all play our part in noticing, caring for, and preserving the buildings, traditions, and places that make us who we are.

“National Heritage Week is a moment to do just that, and I would encourage everyone to participate in the amazing events being put on right around the country.”

Two themed days will also take place during National Heritage Week.

On Saturday, August 20, Wild Child Day invites children to go outside and explore Ireland’s natural heritage and biodiversity in a fun and enjoyable way. The Heritage Council is encouraging children to look at the world around them differently, to open their eyes to the diverse beauty of the landscape in their area and to explore their locality or even further afield.

On Sunday, August 21 , as part of Water Heritage Day, the Heritage Council and the Local Authority Waters Programme invite people to participate in National Heritage Week events that celebrate water and our connections with it.

Coordinated by the Heritage Council since 2005, National Heritage Week has become one of Ireland's largest cultural events. It is supported by the Local Authority Heritage Officer network and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Over the course of the week there will be 1,300 events going ahead around the country to celebrate our rich natural, built, and cultural heritage.

For a full listing of events see www.heritageweek.ie.