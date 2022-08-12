€440 million new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility planned for Kilkenny

US medtech giant Abbott are to invest €440 million in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the IDA Business & Technology Park in Kilkenny City, which will create upwards of 800 new jobs.

Abbott are a well established US multinational medical devices and health care company with existing plants in a number of locations across Ireland.

The proposed facility in Kilkenny will focus on the manufacture of the company's Freestyle Libre 3 product - a cutting edge product to continuously monitor glucose levels for diabetic care.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick commenting on the announcement said:

“I whole heartedly welcome the announcement by Abbott today. This multi-million euro investment is fantastic news for local economy of Kilkenny and the whole south east region. I am thrilled and I know the people of Kilkenny will be delighted, in particular with the hundreds of job opportunities that will come on stream in the next couple of years. The decision is a huge vote of confidence by Abbott that Kilkenny has the infrastructure, the skills and is a quality location in which to invest. I want to congratulate and thank Abbott for choosing Kilkenny. I look forward to meeting the management team of Abbott in Kilkenny in the near future. I wish them every success with the project and I am confident this will be a mutually beneficial relationship."

Acting CEO of Kilkenny County Council, Sean Mc Keown said that the Council’s executives will now proactively engage with Abbott to expedite this exciting development.

Deputy John McGuinness also welcomed the announcement.

“This is a fantastic announcement for Kilkenny with 1,000 jobs split between Kilkenny and Donegal and a multi million Euro investment.

"I want to commend the IDA for their efforts and thank Abbott for their substantial commitment to Kilkenny. This will come as a significant boost to our local economy while also providing quality jobs in Kilkenny,” concluded Deputy McGuinness.