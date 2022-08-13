Ten years of Kells Kings as cycle makes a return to physical event in Kilkenny

Kells Kings has been a mainstay of the calendar for every Kilkenny cyclist for many years now — and after going virtual in 2019, it’s back in all its glory for a tenth year.

Brian Cody, Cois Nore Patron, and Evanne Ni Chuillin, Cois Nore Ambassador met with representative from Kells Kings and Cois Nore to officially launch Kells Kings 2022.

“Kells Kings has always been a major fundraiser for Cois Nore and as always, the community in Kells is showing us wonderful support. We are sure this will be the best year yet.” said Bill Cuddihy, Chairperson of Cois Nore .

Kells Kings 2022 will take place on Saturday September 3rd starting from the beautiful Kilkenny village of Kells. The cycle distances will be 116km and 85km.

The registration fee is €35. However, if you register online, you can avail of an online discount and register for just €30 (until Friday, September 2 at 1pm). You can register online via coisnore.ie/kellskings.

Cois Nore depends on fundraising to ensure that their services can continue to be provided free of charge to the people of Kilkenny.

The Cois Nore mission is to provide free confidential support and both professional and voluntary services to people of all ages affected by cancer and their families to enable them to live well with their diagnosis.