Search

13 Aug 2022

Ten years of Kells Kings as cycle makes a return to physical event in Kilkenny

KILKENNY

Sheila Murphy (Cois Nore), Bill Cuddihy (Cois Nore Chairperson), Evanne Ni Chuillin (ambassador), Brian Cody (Cois Nore Patron), Mary Teresa Power, Paul Hughes, Philip Tierney and Liam Maher

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

13 Aug 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Kells Kings has been a mainstay of the calendar for every Kilkenny cyclist for many years now — and after going virtual in 2019, it’s back in all its glory for a tenth year.

Brian Cody, Cois Nore Patron, and Evanne Ni Chuillin, Cois Nore Ambassador met with representative from Kells Kings and Cois Nore to officially launch Kells Kings 2022.

“Kells Kings has always been a major fundraiser for Cois Nore and as always, the community in Kells is showing us wonderful support. We are sure this will be the best year yet.” said Bill Cuddihy, Chairperson of Cois Nore .

Kells Kings 2022 will take place on Saturday September 3rd starting from the beautiful Kilkenny village of Kells. The cycle distances will be 116km and 85km.

The registration fee is €35. However, if you register online, you can avail of an online discount and register for just €30 (until Friday, September 2 at 1pm). You can register online via coisnore.ie/kellskings.

Cois Nore depends on fundraising to ensure that their services can continue to be provided free of charge to the people of Kilkenny.

The Cois Nore mission is to provide free confidential support and both professional and voluntary services to people of all ages affected by cancer and their families to enable them to live well with their diagnosis.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media