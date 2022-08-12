Kilkenny reaches temperature of 30.6° C this afternoon

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather his weather stats this afternoon
It is officially hotter today than yesterday, according to local weatherman Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather, who has recorded a scorching temperature of 30.6° C this afternoon at 15.45.
The hot temperatures are forecast to continue for tomorrow but will break on Sunday, with the likelihood of rain on Sunday afternoon and evening.
So, while Kilkenny experiences its second heatwave of the summer, the existing temperature record of 33.3° has not been breached.
Met Eireann has advised those who are vulnerable in the heat, especially older and younger people, to take precautions to protect themselves, stay in the shade, wear sunscreen and remain hydrated.
The Perseid meteor shower is set to light up the night skies in what is considered one of the highlights of the year for star gazers.
