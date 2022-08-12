Search

12 Aug 2022

Stunning array of works in the 22nd Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet

Willie Joe Meally, Susie Lamb, Kim Heffernan, Liam O'Neill and Noel Holley

Reporter:

Mary Cody

12 Aug 2022 7:00 PM

Fourteen poets were selected for publication n the 22nd Poetry Broadsheet, which was launched in the Parade Tower last Thursday during Kilkenny Arts Festival.

Arts officer with Kilkenny County Council welcomed the poets to the launch and poet-in-residence at Kilkenny Arts Festival, Theo Dorgan launched the Broadsheet and congratulated the poets on their success.

The poets were then called to the stage to recite their poems to a captive audience .
The Broadsheet is edited by poet and author Elaine Feeney who selected the 14 works from the 108 poems that were orginally submitted by sixty poets.

This year's selected poets are: Billy Fenton, K.S Moore, Liam O’Neill, Laura O'Neill, Janis Woodgate, Noel Howley, Willie-Joe Meally, Kim Heffernan, Jacinta Cody, Cathy Hogan, Susie Lamb, Mike Watts, Nuala Roche and Proinisias Ó Dinnachadha.

Editor, Elaine Feeney said that is was ‘an honour and a joy to edit this year’s Broadsheet’.
“The selection of poetry moved me in some way, in a distinct aesthetic, a family moment, a snapshot of something frozen in time, family, relationships, love, loss and all the in between. Sometimes painful, sometimes funny, these are poems that look at things askew, or with a vivid aesthetic of past experiences.

“Living life through your own lens and relying on your own perspective to witness a moment of your life, or use language in new and excitting ways to recount an emotion, is a beautiful act.”
The aim of the publication is to give Kilkenny poets the opportunity to be published in a beautifully publication illustrated by Louise Naughten.

