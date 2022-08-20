Search

20 Aug 2022

Registration opens for Blackstairs Cycling Challenge which winds through Kilkenny

KILKENNY

Registration is open

Kilkenny People

20 Aug 2022 7:59 PM

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Registration has opened for the Blackstairs Cycling Challenge - a local charity cycle that takes place in Ballinkillen, and winds it way through beautiful Inistioge, Graignamanagh, Borris, Kiltealy, Bunclody and Mount Leinster in the Blackstairs Mountains.. 

It is dedicated to the memory of Eoghan and Ruairí Chada, two friends who are dearly missed and always in people's thoughts.

Aptus Broadband based in Baganelstown is supporting this year’s event which takes place on Sunday, September 18. All routes start and finish in Ballinkillen - all details can be found at www.blackstairscyclingchallenge.com.  

All proceeds will be divided in three ways:

Ballinkillen Primary School;
Ballinkillen Juvenile Hurling and Camogie Club;
Jack & Jill Foundation/Down Syndrome Ireland.

There are five routes to choose from, catering for all categories of cyclists: 140km, 110km, 80km, 50km and 12km and all routes will be fully signposted and junctions marshalled. 

Tea and scones/brown bread will be served from 7.30am for all the early birds and there will be hot foods for all cyclists at the finish line in Ballinkillen. Borris Vocational School hosts the main food stop for each of the 140km, 110km, 80km, and 50km routes, where there will be tea/ coffee and sandwiches/cakes/scones. There will be goodie bags for children who have been registered online for the 12km route.

Numbers are limited, so register early to avoid disappointment. Online registration only at: www.blackstairscyclingchallenge.com

