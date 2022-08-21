Kilkenny's Barrow Rangers all set to commence new pitches

L to R: Davy Staunton Barrow Rangers Club Secretary, John Dowling Director Dowling Brothers Limited and Paul McShane Barrow Rangers Club Officer
Barrow Rangers have announced that works are scheduled to commence this month on the new full size pitch (145 m x 90 m) and training pitch (72 m x 45 m) as part of their overall €1.3 million sports development.
The scope of the works includes all earthworks, drainage, ducting, soiling, seeding and sanding.
“Dowling Bros are delighted with the opportunity to work with Barrow Rangers on the construction of the new sport pitches," said Contractor John Dowling Director of Dowling Bros Limited.
"Dowling Bros have a deep rooted history in the Parish of Paulstown / Goresbridge and look forward to the successful delivery of this pitch development with completion in the autumn.”
L to R: Davy Staunton Barrow Rangers Club Secretary, John Dowling Director Dowling Brothers Limited and Paul McShane Barrow Rangers Club Officer
Zack Hennessy, 10, gets face to face with one of the world's largest lizards - Bam Bam the Asian Water Monitor.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.