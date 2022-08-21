Kilkennny business gets the chance to exhibit to almost 300,000 at Ploughing Championships

A Thomastown-based business, The Cookie Co-op will get a chance to exhibit to almost 300,000 people at the National Ploughing Championships next month as part of the Local Enterprise Village.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) will see 31 small businesses, one from each LEO area, take a stand in the Local Enterprise Village in the heart of the Ploughing Championships, opening their businesses up to almost 300,000 prospective customers across the 3 days of the event.

The Cookie Co-op who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny, is an artisan confectionery company, producing hand-crafted baked goods including cookies, brownies, and cookie bars. The Cookie Co-op’s products are distributed for wholesale across the South East and Midlands of Ireland. Their products are also directly available for delivery to customers nationwide and sold at farmers markets in Kilkenny City and County.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Pat Fitzpatrick said: “It is wonderful to see that so many diverse and interesting companies will be represented at this year’s National Ploughing Championships including our very own Kilkenny business ‘The Cookie Co-op’ proudly supported by the Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny. This is a fantastic opportunity for these small local businesses to showcase their products to the 300,000 visitors expected throughout the 3 days at the Local Enterprise Village.”

Owner of The Cookie Co-Op, Brian Walsh, states: “I’m very proud to have The Cookie Co-op represent our county at the Local Enterprise Village at this year's National Ploughing Championships. The team is excited to be involved; meeting new customers and getting for the opportunity to network with other Irish businesses taking part”.

He added “Thank you to our Local Enterprise Office in Kilkenny for giving us the opportunity to showcase our business and share our story of production and growth since we began trading just two years ago.!”

The Local Enterprise Village was launched by Damien English, T.D., Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail along with some of the businesses that will be involved including handmade children’s furniture company Lucy & Me, luxury natural skincare and home products Jo Browne and Donegal designer Bernie Murphy.

There will be a variety of products and services on show for the visitors to this year’s Ploughing Championships to enjoy, which includes food, fashion, agri-tech products, farm safety equipment, spirits, sportswear and even skincare for animals!

Catherine Hennessy from the Local Enterprise Office outlined what a significant opportunity this is for these businesses; “Small businesses very rarely get an opportunity like this and it could be a significant event for them all in the growth of their business. They will be at the very heart of the action at the Ploughing Championships, getting the chance to tell their story and sell their product / service to a massive new audience, an audience that will be excited to be back following a two-year break”.

The Local Enterprise Village is just one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run, to foster entrepreneurship across the country. The LEOs work with thousands of client companies across Ireland in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice and financial supports to small businesses.

For more information see www.LocalEnterprise.ie