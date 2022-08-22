Hundreds turn out to commemorate Michael Collins in Kilkenny

Hundreds of people watched the Kilkenny Historical Re-enactment group commemorate the 100th anniversary marking the death of Michael Collins at the Castle Park yesterday afternoon.

Michael Collins was killed in an ambush by the Anti-Treaty IRA at Béal na Bláth, as he returned from a tour of Free State garrisons in West Cork during the Civil War.

The event was proposed by Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr David Fitzgerald last month at a meeting of Kilkenny County Council.

‘“In commemorating the death of Michael Collins, we honour his extraordinary role in securing independence and the foundation of the Irish State. All are invited to this free public event, unanimously supported by the members of Kilkenny County Council, which marks the 100th anniversary of his untimely death and acknowledges his contribution in the struggle for independence and self-determination. With the unique re-telling of the story of Michael Collins demise, the Kilkenny Historical re-enactment group provide a special recreation of the moment Ireland lost one of our nation’s greatest leaders," he said.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick also spoke at the historic event remarking that 'Michael Collins played a leading role in the military and political movement which finally brought an end to the British occupation in the 26 counties'.

"His vision for Ireland was clear.

"Independence in a democratic state where the people determine their own future through the ballot box," he said.

"But today - we stand together, as different but respectful political parties to honour the 100th anniversary of the death of an iconic and great Irishman – Michael Collins." he added.