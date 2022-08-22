Survey reveals childcare facilities face potential closures due to staffing crisis

A survey of more than 1,977 managers and staff in the Early Years (childcare) sector has indicated that many services may be restricted or face potential closure due to an inability to recruit and retain staff.

The Early Years Staffing Survey, launched online today, reveals that 39% of Early Years Educators are actively looking for work outside of their profession with low pay cited as the main reason.

Managers and owners said that challenges recruiting and retaining staff will affect the quality of services (64%), make it difficult to maintain staff to child ratios (56%) and lead to service closure (39%).

Early Years Teacher, Deborah Reynolds, said: “Many services are struggling to hire and hold on to staff because of low pay. Most early years educators earn below the living wage of €12.90 per hour and they simply cannot afford to stay in their profession. This is bad for workers, but high staff turnover rates also undermine quality of care for children and the sustainability of services”.

SIPTU Head of Strategic Organising, Darragh O’Connor, said: “Thousands of SIPTU members have been campaigning for better pay and recognition and, in Budget 2022, the Government responded. A new ‘Core Funding’ is to be introduced which will support an historic first pay deal due to be introduced in the coming weeks. The pay deal will raise thousands, of mostly female workers, out of poverty. SIPTU is calling on the Government to build on this foundation in the upcoming budget and recognise the contribution Early Years educators make to the economy, society and the lives of children.”



The Early Years sector has also called for a clear plan from Government saying:

“We can’t miss important milestones for our children. Parents and providers need a five-year plan that delivers on promised transformation.” The organisation is keen to remind Government of the need for annual funding targets and priorities to be made clear in Budget 2023.

Teresa Heeney, CEO of Early Childhood Ireland, said: “The Government has committed to doubling public investment in Early Years and School Age Care by 2028. If it is to meet that milestone, a clear and comprehensive plan is needed in the upcoming Budget."