Search

24 Aug 2022

Garda warning over city housing scam in Kilkenny

Garda warning over city housing scam in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Mary Cody

24 Aug 2022 8:02 AM

Gardaí are warning people about an online scam in Kilkenny where the culprit falsely advertised a city centre property for rent.

In the rental scam, the scam artist, using the name ‘Hannah’, was falsely advertising the apartment on social media and was looking for two months rent as well as a deposit upfront for substantially below the market price.

Exploiting the high demand for housing here, it is the latest in a spate of scams that have seen Kilkenny people being duped out of over €10,000 in a matter of weeks. Phone, text and email scams are circulating with five people having reported incidents of economic fraud to Kilkenny gardaí this month.

“The two-bedroom apartment was offered for rent for €600 per month including all bills and parking,” gardaí told the Kilkenny People.

“There was an address and eircode in the post and photographs which are clearly not those of the property at the address given,” a garda spokesperson said.

The person purporting to rent the property asked the enquiring person to provide details of their job status, number of tenants and the date of rental and communication was exchanged.

The scam artist then told the interested party that they were charging below the market value because of Covid and people having more financial challenges. Communication ceased and the matter was reported to gardaí.

Gardaí are advising people to never agree to rent a property through a website or social media and to always visit the property in person. Furthermore cash should never be used as it cannot be traced and people should not transfer funds through electronic transfer services until you are fully satisfied with the property and the authenticity of the owner.

“These rental type scams are more prevalent at this time of year as students return to college and the lack of supply in the rental market.”

Meanwhile a number of people have reported having monies unknowingly transferred from their accounts after providing fraudsters with their personal details in recent weeks.

Gardaí are urging people to never click on a link in an unsolicited email or text or to give out personal details over the phone.

“If you are in doubt, hang up and ring back on a trusted number, the number of the company that they are purporting to be from. Often these scams purport to be from financial institutions and phone and internet companies,” added the garda spokesperson.

For more information or to report any fraud or suspected scam contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 777 5000.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media