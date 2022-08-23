Search

23 Aug 2022

Secret Garden exhibition in Thomastown to run until Sunday

Kilkenny-based artist Amelia Peart

Reporter:

Mary Cody

23 Aug 2022 9:00 PM

The Kilkenny Art Gallery in conjunction with The Berkeley Gallery at Grennan Mill, Thomastown have announced a further extension for ‘The Secret Garden Exhibition’ which will now run until Sunday, August 28.

The popular exhibition is showing over four hundred original paintings from artists across the island of Ireland are now on view in ‘The Secret Garden Exhibition’ which is hosted in the beautiful backdrop of the historic Grennan Mill in Thomastown.

A National Open Submission Show forms part of ‘The Secret Garden’ event which also includes an outdoor sculpture garden featuring new original works from some of Ireland’s leading contemporary sculptors.

Speaking about the announcement Exhibition Manager Stacey Williams said:
“Due to the phenomenal success of ‘The Secret Garden’ exhibition, we are delighted to announce an extension for another week bringing the show to conclusion on August 28 at 6pm. Many of the paintings now on view in the National Open Submission Show have come from artists based across the island of Ireland, so there is a lot to see.We have had huge attendance this year and have facilitated many requests from community and arts- based groups from across the South-East region.

“We look forward to this additional week which will provide further opportunity for many to see this wonderful collection.

“A major feature of The Secret Garden event is an exhibition of contemporary paintings and sculpture presented by The Kilkenny Art Gallery as featured in their current gallery collection in Patrick Street in Kilkenny City.

“The exhibition boasts new original works by artists Mick Mulcahy, Sylvia Parkinson Brown, Blaise Smith ,Amelia Peart, Stacey Williams, Karen Wilson, Maria Levinge, Kate Beagan, Patrick Cahill, William Grace, Maeve Doherty, Susan Keohane ,Tom Campbell, Brian O’ Loughlin, Jade Butler, Blaise Butler Margaret Kent, Graham Carew, and Laurence O’Toole.

The Secret Garden Exhibition is part of the 2022 Thomastown Creative Arts Festival and 2022 AKA Fringe.
Exhibition is open daily from 11am - 6pm.Admission is free.

