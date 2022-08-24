Rás na Mban returns to Kilkenny this September

Rás na mBan the premier women’s cycling event in Ireland, will return to Kilkenny from September 7 – 11. Over these five days the race will cover a total of six stages to total over 400km of racing action. The event will be headquartered for a sixth time in County Kilkenny and will feature two new stages, a new Kilkenny time trial and a new stage finish in picturesque Inistioge.



The event is promoted by the Rás na mBan organisers under the auspices of Cycling Ireland and has become established as one of the toughest and friendliest autumn stage races on the calendar. This year, the race also hopes to expand the event to cater more for families/the community and younger riders with a Féile na Rás, on September 11.

Notable highlights include an all-new time trial around the walls of Kilkenny Castle and a final stage city centre circuit race. Top bike racers from all over the world will return to Kilkenny in the first week of September for the 16th running of an event which attracts Olympians and world championship riders to face the challenging roads of Ireland’s Ancient East.

The 2022 running of the event begins on Wednesday September 7, with six stages taking place over five days in and around the race base in County Kilkenny. Once again, the route offers a variety of challenges, from testing hilly stages (including the stage three summit finish to the The Cut in the Slieve Bloom Mountains in County Laois), to the stage five time trial on Sunday where riders will ride solo against the watch on the new Kilkenny Castle course.

For a second year the race begins in the west of Kilkenny County on Wednesday September 7, with a stage finish in Callan and two laps of a 13km finish circuit. The other stages cover roads which will be familiar to fans of Rás na mBan while also introducing new challenges for the riders. The day two race to Inistioge includes a grippy and spectacular conclusion at Woodstock.



The day three ‘Queen Stage’ in the Slieve Bloom mountains features a finish in the spectacular surroundings of The Cut following a start in Portlaoise. Saturday’s race to Piltown mirrors the second stage of the previous two editions of Rás na mBan. The familiar route includes two laps of the Templeorum circuit including demanding ascents of the Sweep. The final day of the race brings the riders back to Kilkenny City for two stages focused on the imposing edifice of Kilkenny Castle. In the morning the riders will face a 2.5km time trial around the walls of the castle as riders who are specialists against the watch, have an opportunity to offset the advantage enjoyed by the climbers on previous stages.

The final stage of the week is the hugely popular circuit race in Kilkenny City Centre, the fastest stage of the week, approximately an hour and fifteen minutes of high octane city centre racing after which the champion of Rás na mBan 2022 will be crowned.

Race Director Valerie Considine believes the 2022 route will both challenge riders and offer an opportunity to showcase the beauty of Kilkenny City and County.

She said: “We’ve retained the best aspects of the 2021 route and added two significant new challenges that could alter the character of the fight for overall honours. In keeping with our policy of keeping the route fresh and stimulating for riders and fans alike, we have explored new route options and we think this year we have presented a route with the best balance of challenges for different rider types.

“The move to Kilkenny six years ago has been overwhelmingly positive for Rás na mBan and we’re looking forward to another great week of racing through the beautiful countryside in September. We’re very grateful for the continuing support and encouragement from all in Kilkenny as we continue preparations for the event.



“Our all-new second stage finishing in the grounds of Woodstock House in Inistioge will be a unique challenge, one that the mountain goats and sprinters will relish equally. It’s a new destination for us with unexplored challenges and it’s great to be bringing the race to a new audience.



She continued: “We’ve had wonderful support from Kilkenny County Council and An Garda Síochána throughout the planning of this event and they have helped smooth the not inconsiderable process of bringing top class bike racing to the county.”