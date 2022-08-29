Beat launches Solas Schools for Life day and hopes Kilkenny schools will participate

For over a decade Beat 102-103 has been supporting one of the region’s largest fundraising initiatives, the annual 10K Run and Walk for Life in aid of Solas Cancer Support Centre.

In 2022, the regional youth radio station is diversifying its support efforts by encouraging primary and secondary schools across the South East to #GoOrangeForSolas. Ahead of the Run and walk for Life on October 9th, Beat has announced Friday September 30th as “Solas Schools for Life day”.

CEO Gabrielle Cummins explains: “Charities need our support now more than ever and as the biggest radio station targeting young people in the South East, we see it as important for us to encourage our target audience to give back to the society in which they’re living and learning. We’re all looking forward to witnessing the return of the sea of orange in the region’s capital on Run and Walk for Life day, Sunday October 9th and now there’s an added opportunity for schools to display their very own sea of orange in support of this worthy cause, the week before that, Friday September 30.”

Beat will randomly select one school from all the registered entries and bring its popular Beat Fleet party plus DJ to one chosen school that day, to raise awareness of Schools for Life. Closing date for receipt of entries is Sept 20th.

Tracy McDaid, Manager of the Solas Cancer Support Centre says: “Beat has been a huge supporter of the centre for over a decade and when they approached us about this idea to get more schools involved, we were delighted. Our annual Run and Walk for Life is all about community and this Schools for Life initiative is a practical way for school communities to get involved in a safe and fun way, during school hours on their premises.”

Beat has put together a suggestion list of how schools can #GoOrangeForSolas but the team is quick to point out that the Schools for Life day is not limited to these ideas. The team at Beat is actively encouraging schools to come up with their own ways to show support so these are just suggestions. All schools will be encouraged to send pics of their efforts to Beat and to share them across their social channels using the #GoOrangeForSolas (tagging Beat and Solas Cancer Support Centre).

Tips for Solas Go Orange day

1. Wear orange socks/any piece of orange clothing to school.

2. Encourage students to bring an orange piece of fruit to school on the day

3. Do a 5km/10km walk around the school grounds

4. The tuck shop will sell only orange products for one hour on Sept 30th

5. School mini companies will sell orange scrunchies or other creative orange products with some % of profits going to Solas.

Schools can participate in this inaugural Solas schools for life event via https://solascentre.ie/ schools-for-life-2022/.