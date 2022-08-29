Trolley Figures in Kilkenny today

21 people waiting for beds today in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny
463 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning in Irish hospitals, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 389 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 74 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
At St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny the current trolley total is 16 and the ward total is 5, meaning 21 people are waiting for beds overall. This summer has seen consistently high figures for patients waiting for beds in Kilkenny.
Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital. The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space. The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.
