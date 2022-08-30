Become a Play Volunteer at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and put a smile on a child’s face

Would you like to make hospital a happier place for a child? Children in Hospital Ireland have launched an appeal for volunteers for St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny. The charity, has been one of Ireland’s leading children’s charities providing play and fun for sick children in hospitals nationwide since 1970.

CIH is now recruiting volunteers to support children and families in Kilkenny through play. The charity welcomes and encourages play volunteer applications from men and women, from a diverse range of backgrounds and cultures. Volunteers must be aged 18 years and over, enthusiastic, reliable, have two to three hours per week to give, and can commit to volunteering for a year.

Ornaith Woodley, a play volunteer from Dublin says:

“Some people ask, 'Is it not really sad?' but I have never come out feeling sad because the kids are so happy. It’s such a nice thing to do. You actually feel great after it, and so do they. I would absolutely recommend this to anyone – it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

An upcoming information and interview evening will take place on Wednesday, September 19, at 6pm in Kilkenny. Successful candidates will then be invited to attend a training session to be held on Saturday, September 24, from 10.30am - 4pm, also in Kilkenny.

Hospitalisation can be a very stressful experience for both children and parents. Play helps to alleviate some of that anxiety. Simple play activities introduce a reassuring normality to a strange hospital environment. It is a natural part of a child’s life and aids recovery. It also helps the child to build relationships and make new friends, and above all brings fun into the child’s life.

All volunteers will undergo Garda Vetting/Police Clearance, and must be fully vaccinated against COVID19. A comprehensive training programme and ongoing support will be provided for volunteers.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer with Children in Hospital Ireland you can RSVP to info@childreninhospital.ie / (01) 290 3510, or visit https://childreninhospital.ie/volunteer/. Please do not contact the hospital directly.