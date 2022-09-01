Autumnal adult art class at Butler Gallery, Kilkenny this September

As the seasons change and autumn draws in, you might be looking to take up a new hobby. If you would like to explore new creative skills to fill the dark evenings then the Butler Gallery at Evans Home has a programme of adult art classes, running in September. Each class is a full day creative learning opportunity with a professional artist. The gallery endeavours to ensure that all participants have at least one finished artwork at the end of the class. So, if you fancy yourself as a budding Picasso, read on.



One class with a very appropriate theme is the upcoming "Autumnal Landscapes in Acrylic with Rachel Burke". During this masterclass, Rachel will show participants techniques and tools on how to create a finished painting based on the theme of "Harvest". Focusing on imagery of rural landscapes and using acrylic inks on canvas, the class will explore building up a layered image using abstract splashes of colour with pattern and writing in the background and overlaid with a rural landscape.



Rachel will allow participants to experiment with the different mediums while guiding them to complete their own painting on canvas. The class is open to all artistic skill levels and would be an inspiring introduction to working in acrylics.



Rachel Burke works as a professional Visual Artist, based in Kilkenny.

Explaining her own creative process, she says:

“Identity and placement in one's environment are key elements in my painting. Working primarily with acrylic inks on unprimed canvas or wood, I use dip pens and brushes to build up a layered image. Rural landscapes painted on abstract backgrounds overlaid with backwards writings and patterns create a sense of nostalgia throughout my work. Through observation and engagement in rural landscapes, my work reflects on environmental concerns and addresses our relationship to the natural world. Connecting with nature in my artwork enables me to deepen my connection with ‘self’.”



You can register for the class at www.butlergallery.ie/whats-on/adult-art-class-autumnal-landscapes