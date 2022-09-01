Public meeting to take place on accessible housing in Kilkenny

A public meeting about wheelchair accessible housing in Kilkenny will take place on Friday (September 9).

The information morning is open to public representatives, builders, people with disabilities and their families as well as representatives from local disability groups.

Rosaleen Lally of Irish Wheelchair Association, is one of the event organisers and is calling on people to attend and raise awareness around the issue which is having a detrimental effect on people.

“The 2021 Ombudsman Report, Wasted Lives, noted that there were 1300 under 65s living in nursing homes, and many of these people cannot move to independent living because there is no wheelchair accessible accommodation in communities across Ireland. We are inviting public representatives and building developers to attend and see first-hand the impact of the lack of wheelchair liveable housing is having on disabled people.

“We will also be asking for support from our public representatives to call for a review of the current building regulations to include guidance for wheelchair liveable housing,” she added.

The meeting is taking place at 11.30am until 1am in the Irish Wheelchair Association Community Centre at Claddagh Court on College Road and all are welcome.