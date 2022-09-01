Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon to premiere My Father's Dragon at London Film Festival

My Father's Dragon will premiere at the London Film Festival. Pic courtesy of Netflix
The 66th BFI London Film Festival has announced it's line up including the world premiere of Cartoon Saloon's, My Father's Dragon, by award-winning director, Nora Twomey.
The London Film Festival takes place from October 5 to 16.
Exclusively for Netflix My Father’s Dragon is a major animated feature production based on the 1948 Ruth Styles Gannet best-selling book with script by Meg LeFauve about a boy and a young dragon stranded on an island full of untamed beasts.
From five-time Academy Award-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award -nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), comes an exquisite film inspired by the Newbery-honored children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett. Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer (Jacob Tremblay) runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon called Boris (Gaten Matarazzo) who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.
Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon was formed by Paul Young, Tomm Moore and Nora Twomey.
