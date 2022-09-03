Kilkenny applicants invited to apply for Design Week 2022

Rosemary Steen, CEO of DCCI
Applications are now open for Design Week Ireland 2022, a national programme of events is taking place from November 14 to 18.
Throughout the week, the Design & Crafts Council Ireland will curate and host a series of events focusing on why design matters and highlight issues around diversity, sustainability, and inclusion. DCCI will also support and promote events across the island of Ireland that are designed to link with these themes, supporting design industry leaders, and designers.
Rosemary Steen, CEO of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, said,
“We at DCCI are honoured to announce this important week of design events and to build on the legacy of previous Design Weeks. As the national agency for design and craft in Ireland, we wish to grow our support and advocate for design practitioners and the design industry as a whole. This week is an excellent platform to strengthen these activities.”
DCCI invite you to submit your event ideas as part of Design Week Ireland 2022 to celebrate and demonstrate the positive impact design, and design thinking have on the economy, society, and culture. The programme will explore how design can address some of the critical issues facing our society, from future opportunities, equality and connectivity to climate change.
As part of this, DCCI will open two funding avenues to support external Design Week Ireland events.
This funding will include larger events run by DCCI member organisations and five awards that will be awarded a maximum of €1,000 each.
If you or your business would be interested in running an event, www.dcci.ie to submit your entry.
Ossory was a medieval Irish kingdom comprising what is now County Kilkenny and western County Laois, corresponding to the Diocese of Ossory (pictured in deep red)
The State Examinations Commission (SEC) congratulates and wishes well for the future the Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied candidates whose results issue today
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.