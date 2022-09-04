Children's authors donate books to Kilkenny Ukrainian Response team

A local children’s author is donating copies of her books to Ukrainian children who have recently arrived in Kilkenny.
“I have been following the work that the Kilkenny Ukrainian Response Team are doing here in Kilkenny and thought it might be a nice idea to organise a small gesture so I wanted to donate some of my books to those families,” said Eleanor Geoghegan who wrote Popper Monster’s Magical Rainbow Lunch Adventure
“Along with myself and my Popper Monster book, local authors Lizzy Shortall and her book ‘Joy’s Playground’, Brendan Bolger and ‘Trouble on Tigg’s Farm’, Helena Duggan and her ‘Perfect’ series and ‘Light Thief’ book, Frank Salmon and his ‘Chronicles of Hamalot’ book and Donal Cadagan and his ‘We are Kilkenny Cats’ and ‘About Kilkenny’ books were donated.”
KLP meet all new arrivals for assessments of needs and support coordination of voluntary and statutory activity around the arrival of Ukrainian refugees into the county.
Why a compact city like Kilkenny is the perfect place to live for a happier, calmer and greener life
Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science of Ireland with Aubrey McCarthy, Chairperson Tiglin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.