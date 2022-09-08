Search

08 Sept 2022

Kilimanjaro charity founded by Kilkenny woman hit by global crises

Founder of Kilimanjaro Direct, Shelia Ryan pictured with some local students

Reporter:

Mary Cody

08 Sept 2022 9:59 AM

Kilkennywoman Sheila Ryan founded Kilimanjaro Direct over 13 years ago after being deeply moved by the plight of children living in the area and their lack of access to decent education.

A teacher for 41 years at the Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny, Sheila knows first hand the transformational impact education has on the lives of young people.

After a holiday in 2005 Sheila was moved when she witnessed first hand the desperate living conditions of some people, many of them children living in mud huts with no access to a decent education.

Fast forward two years and the charity, Kilimanjaro Direct, was born. Since then a school, the Liberty English Medium Primary School, has been set up and 14 homes have been built. The charity relies mainly on voluntary donations and over the years the people of Kilkenny have been incredible in supporting the cause. Sheila, who moved full time to Tanzania two years ago, was recently back home in the Marble City.

“I am so grateful to people for their support and donations,” she said.

“People can do a once-off donation through our website or set up a direct debit with our bank account at Permanent TSB on High Street in Kilkenny. We rely on these donations for the charity’s running costs and to pay our staff of 20 people.


Sheila explained that the rising cost of fuel and climate change was driving up costs for the charity.
“It is very difficult at the moment for everyone and here people are struggling as well with the rising cost of fuel and food,” she said.

“We are seeing this as well as fuel prices are going up all the time and we have four buses operating to bring the children to and from school.

“Climate change has also had a direct impact on the charity,” she added. “As well as giving our 220 students an education we also provide them with two meals every day. The price of maize has doubled, the crop withered because there was no rain so the cost of providing meals has also increased substantially.”

The positive impact of the work of the charity is clearly evident and the youngsters continue to thrive academically.

“We have had two lots of graduations with students completing their primary education, which is fantastic.

“We also came first out of 167 schools in the Kilimanjaro area and we are very proud of our achievements. Some of our students have disabilities and have overcome a lot of obstacles so it is great to see them doing so well,” she finished.

A fundraising concert is also planned to take place at Christmas in Kilkenny.

To donate or set up a direct debit the charity account details are: Permanent TSB, High Street, Kilkenny

Account name: Kilimanjaro Direct; sort code: 990636; account: 10520476

For more on the work that Kilimanjaro Direct do see kilimanjarodirect.net

Local News

