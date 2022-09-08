Knitted together announce Culture Night showcase in Kilkenny

The incredible results of the 2022 Knitted Together project will go on display forming an exhibition trail for Culture Night 2022 in Kilkenny.

From 4.30pm on September 23 members of the public will be able to view the beautiful blankets and stools created by the community participants at the following charity shops, Jack and Jill Foundation, Enable Ireland, Irish Cancer Society, The Samaritans, St. Vincent De Paul and the National Council for Blind Ireland in the city centre and in Castlecomer.

The Arts Office is also hosting the ‘Knitted Together Get-Together’ from 4.30pm – 8pm on September 23. This is a drop-in event being held in a marquee on the Parade where we are inviting people to come and join us for some knitting and crochet. This will also be a wonderful opportunity to see the blankets and the stools created as part of the project.

The following day on September 24 the Knitted Together blankets and other Knitted Together project items will all go on sale at the charity shops and the funds raised will go directly to each of the charities.

The Knitted Together Project has taken place for the past three years. During this time the project has seen over 230 participants knit and crochet at home during lockdowns each year. Nearly 4,000 crochet and knit squares were collected from each of the annual projects, which resulted in 100s of blankets being created and sold raising thousands of euros for charity. Since May this year participants have, once again, been knitting and crocheting full blankets and creating granny squares.

Speaking of the 2022 Knitted Together project and the upcoming exhibition, Arts Officer for Kilkenny Mary Butler says,

“We are very excited to unveil the 2022 Knitted Together exhibition on Culture Night. The creative input and the uptake of participation in the project this year have been incredible.

"We have had wonderful new additions such as the Men’s Shed's creation of traditional knitting stools and the crocheter’s making cushions and tops for these, the results are simply beautiful.

"The culmination of the Knitted Together project is always a very pride-filled moment for everyone that has been involved along the way and we are excited to share the results of this year’s project with everyone in Kilkenny for Culture Night 2022.”

‘Knitted Together’ is funded by Creative Ireland. For further details see www.kilkennyartsoffice.ie