Celebrating our local heroes in Kilkenny

There was great excitement at Kilkenny Castle when a Blue Light Parade and Static Display took place as part of National Services Day.



There were rounds of applause from passers-by as the parade of approximately seventy emergency and essential vehicles made their way to Kilkenny Castle.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Pat Fitzpatrick said that the afternoon was ‘a massive success’.

“It was a real celebration of the efforts of everyone during Covid and an acknowledgement of the contribution that they made,” he said.

“It was also great to welcome our Little Blue Heroes, who are all such wonderful young people who continue to inspire us all. There is great credit due to all involved.”

Since 2013 National Services Day has been about recognising the important work that frontline, emergency, essential and security services personnel do in keeping the public safe and well and is also an opportunity for the services to thank the public for all their support.

National Services who took part in the event included: The Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána, Kilkenny Fire Brigade, The National Ambulance Service, The Irish Coast Guard, The Irish Prison Service, The Civil Defence, South East Mountain Rescue, The RNLI, Revenue Commission, HSE, Community First Responders, The Red Cross, the Order of Malta, BUMBLEance, Blood Bikes, Kilkenny Sub Aqua, Irish Water Safety, The OPW, Kilkenny County Council and Waterford Search and Rescue and The Irish UN Veterans, ONE and the St Patrick’s Brass and Reed Band.