People don't have enough information to make decisions about Palliative Care

Almost half of adults in the Republic of Ireland agree that if they needed to receive palliative care, they would not have enough information to enable them to have conversations or make decisions about their care. The finding is from a new survey of the public’s perceptions of palliative care commissioned by All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC) to highlight Palliative Care Week (11 – 17 September 2022).

The theme for the ninth annual Palliative Care Week is, ‘Palliative Care: Living as Well as Possible’ which was chosen following collaboration with AIIHPC’s members and the wider palliative care sector. It reflects what palliative care is and the positive impact that palliative care has on the lives of people with life-limiting illnesses and their families; allowing them to live their lives as fully as possible.

The survey of 1,000 people in the Republic of Ireland carried out in July 2022, also highlighted some of the perceptions that exist about palliative care:

43% agree that if they had to have palliative care, they do not feel ready to have those conversations or make those decisions

44% of people think of cancer when they hear the term palliative care

75% of adults agree that when they hear the term palliative care, they think that it is about supporting the quality of life for those with life limiting conditions.

29% of adults would be too scared to make decisions or have these conversations if they needed to receive palliative care.



Speaking ahead of Palliative Care Week 2021, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, said:

“I am delighted to support the Palliative Care Week campaign. Palliative care greatly improves the experiences of those who are living with progressive or life-limiting illness, and as this year’s theme says, can help them to live as well as possible.

“It is important to emphasise that palliative care not only supports the person who is ill but it also supports family members, carers and those close to the person. This support is vital for the wellbeing of families during those challenging times. This Palliative Care Week, I want to acknowledge the work of all those who work in the palliative care sector, across the island of Ireland, in so many different roles, who constantly work to make better the lives of those in their care".



AIIHPC Director, Karen Charnley, said:

“While we are encouraged to see that most people know that palliative care is about supporting someone with a life-limiting condition, we can see how important it is that during Palliative Care Week, we continue to share information about the benefits of palliative care so that people become better informed about the supports that are available, so that they do feel comfortable to have conversations and make decisions about their care.

This Palliative Care Week, we want to encourage you to talk to your GP or any health and social care professional about palliative care or visit thepalliativehub.com for more information and advice about palliative care”.

Dr Feargal Twomey, Consultant in Palliative Medicine, Milford Care Centre and UL Hospitals Group and HSE Clinical Lead for Palliative Care said:

“Palliative care helps people to live as well and as fully as they can for as long as possible, despite their living with a serious life-limiting illness. Palliative care can improve quality of life and enable each person to carry on doing things that matter to them and spend important time with family.

“Palliative care is for people of all ages, at all stages of illness, wherever they live, or if they are in hospital or in a hospice. Palliative care is not only for people living with cancer, but for people with motor neurone disease, dementia, advanced heart and lung disease and other progressive conditions too.”

John Wall, who is receiving palliative care for his cancer, has talked about the positive impact it has had on his quality of life:

“Quality of life is the single most important component for me, to successful living with an advanced cancer diagnosis. I'm extremely fortunate that as a direct result of Palliative Care intervention, mine is thankfully as good as it's ever been. Their ability to successfully manage my pain has given me back a part of my life that I thought was lost forever,” he said.

Visit thepalliativehub.com to find out more. #pallcareweek.