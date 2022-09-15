Kilkenny strives to be a model city in terms of accessibility

Kilkenny is striving to become a model of excellence in terms of accessibility according to Mayor David Fitzgerald.

The mayor’s comments were made during a recent meeting of the Kilkenny City Municipal District. During the meeting a presentation was made to members by architect with the National Council of the Blind, Rob Tobin and the Kilkenny Access Group on universal access to The Abbey Quarter.

Mr Tobin told the members that it was outlined that the masterplan’s vision is to develop the Abbey Quarter as a seamless complement to the medieval city. It envisages the quarter being an inclusive place for an inter-generational community to work, live and play.

Mr Tobin on behalf of the NCBI, the Kilkenny Access Group have engaged with the masterplan for the Abbey Quarter to ‘make sure that it is the most inclusive space’.

Approximately 8,000 people are living with visual impairment in Kilkenny and adjoining counties and the Kilkenny Access Group also represents people with pan disability.

An Bord Pleanala has stated that the Abbey Quarter is to provide for universal access in the interests of pedestrian safety. In it’s inspector report it outlines that an access statement be prepared which incorporates measures to assist navigation and movement through shared spaces for visually impaired users, such as the provision of tactile paving along the streets and across spaces; the creation of distinct zones that delineate pedestrian-only pace from shared space and tactile paving to assist guide dogs and to indicate movement from a pedestrian only space to a shared carriageway and an audit of materials to be used onsite to be assessed for the appropriateness for those with visual impairments.

An access statement was submitted and includes recommendations for accessible routes, shared space, plazas and open areas, pedestrian crossings, ground surface materials, visual colour contrast, signage and lighting.

Mr Tobin also said if the Abbey Quarter masterplan site is to be extended to include Vicar Street, Greensbridge Street and the adjoining lands that the ambitions for universal access would be for all phases of The Abbey Quarter.

Mayor David Fitzgerald welcomed members of the Kilkenny Access Group to the meeting and invited input and contributions.

Mr Tobin also remarked that the masterplan would enshrine universal access for The Abbey Quarter and that he hoped this ‘would permeate across the city’.

Mr Tobin also remarked that the recent works on Ormonde Street are an excellent example of universal access and design.

“There is a real cost benefit to universal access as people uses these spaces more as there are more accessible and society benefits as a whole,” he said adding that he hoped that planned work for Kieran Street and the Market Yard would also include universal access.

Cllr Maria Dollard said it was a question of engaging with people living with disability and remembering to include people in the planning process.

Project engineer Tony Lauhoff acknowledged the consultations with the NCBI to incorporate such measures as braille trails and sensory planting, and added that he was looking forward to working with the NCBI and the Kilkenny Access Group over the coming months to implement the design concepts as the project progresses through construction.

Mayor David Fitzgerald said that contaned in the 1906 City Charter it said that Kilkenny should be a model city adding that once again by adopting the idea of universal access the city was leading the way and being a model city.