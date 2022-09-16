Search

16 Sept 2022

Classical duo play concert at Thomastown Concert Hall

Ellen Jansson on piano and Miriam Kaczor on flute return from Vienna for concert in Kilkenny

Ellen Jansson on  piano

The concert at Thomastown Concert Hall will feature Ellen Jansson on piano and Miriam Kaczor on flute

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

16 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

Two outstanding young musicians who are at present based in Vienna will play a mixed programme of well chosen solo and ensemble pieces from French, German, Russian and Polish composers at a concert on Sunday September 18, from 4 to 6pm at Thomastown Concert Hall.

Featuring Ellen Jansson on piano and Miriam Kaczor on flute, the talented duo will be performing the following programme: 

Suite for Flute & Piano Op. 34   Charles-Marie Widor  (1844-1937)

September from Das Jahr for solo piano Fanny Mendelssohn (1805-1847)

Fantasy on themes from Mignon Claude-Paul Taffanel (1844-1908)

Sonatina for Flute & Piano Wojciech Kilar (1932-2013)

Excerpts from Les Chants de Nectaire for solo flute Charles Koechlin (1867-1950)

Sonata for Flute and Piano in D major Op. 94 Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)


 

Hailed as “a major talent” after her Carnegie Hall debut with Prokofiev Third Piano Concerto, Irish pianist Ellen Jansson is quickly establishing herself as one of Ireland’s most versatile and exciting young musicians. As a student of Mary Beattie, she graduated from CSM as Taught MA Student-of-the-Year 2020. She also studied with Professor Martin Hughes at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna and is a past pupil of the prestigious Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester, where she was the winner of the Chetham’s Yamaha Piano Competition. 

Ellen has appeared as soloist with the New York Concerti Sinfonietta, National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, Esker Festival Orchestra, National Youth Orchestra of Ireland and CSM Symphony Orchestra. She has performed in many prominent Irish venues as well as abroad in Carnegie Hall (New York), Alexela Concert Hall (Tallinn, Estonia), and the Ukrainian Radio Concert Hall (Kiev).


Miriam Kaczor regularly guests as principal flute with the Irish Baroque Orchestra, Irish Chamber Orchestra and Irish National Opera. She has previously worked with the RTE Orchestras, Arcangelo (BBC Proms), Ulster Orchestra, Ex Cathedra, Collegium Marianum, Crash Ensemble, Camerata Kilkenny, Ensemble Hesperi and Ensembe Marsyas. Miriam is a member of the Grafenegg Academy Orchestra (Austria) and has previously been on young artist schemes with Britten-Pears (UK), Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra (UK) and the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland. Miriam graduated from the Royal Irish Academy of Music, studying with prof. William Dowdall and is currently completing a Master’s Programme at Kunstuniversität Graz with prof. Erwin Klambauer.

Tickets from €5 to €20 are available from https://www.musicinkilkenny.org/events/ellen-jansson-piano-miriam-kaczor-flute-music-for-flute-and-piano

Local News

