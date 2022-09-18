Plans approved for guest accommodation building with pedestrian bridge in Kilkenny

The Seraph Foundation CLG has received planning permission for a two-storey guest accommodation building at Kilfane Demesne, Thomastown, County Kilkenny.
The guest accommodation building is planned to contain 24 en-suite bedrooms with central common areas and leisure facilities within the rooftop pavilion, adjacent to existing car parking area and within the curtilage of a protected structure.
A pedestrian bridge was also included in the approved plans, as well as all site development and landscaping works and an associated treatment system.
The application was also subject to a Natura Impact Statement.
Planning permission was approved, subject to 14 conditions, on September 12, 2022.
