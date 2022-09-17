Kilkenny man comes 40th in ‘Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc’

A Kilkenny man has finished in the top 40 competitors of one of the toughest trail-running races in Europe.

The Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc, also known as the UTMB, is the most anticipated trail-running event for trail-runners from all over the world.

Each year, at the end of August, the elite of the trail-running world come to Chamonix Mont-Blanc to participate in one of the event’s races.

On August 24, in Chamonix, France, Kilkenny man Conor Keane finished 40th out of over 1,900 competitors, with a time of 26 hrs 14 mins 15 seconds for the tough 150 km TDS UTMB route in the foothills of Mont Blanc.



The route started in Courmayeur, Italy before passing over mountains into Chamonix, France with a total of 10,000 metres ascent.

The race took place in testing conditions for the competitors with temperatures hitting above 30 degrees, and just over half of the 1,900 completing the race. Conor was first home on the day of the 20 Irish who successfully completed the race.

After the race, the 29 year old Danesfort man said it was an experience to cherish: “The whole thing was an unbelievable experience and one I feel very privileged to have had. If I ever even got close to that feeling again in the mountains, I would be a happy man. I couldn’t recommend the race enough and would love to go back.”