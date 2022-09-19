The Farmer Wants a Wife to feature at the Ploughing Championships

Matchmaker Mairead Loughman, will be at the National Ploughing Championship this week with The Farmer Wants a Wife. Mairead who won bronze for best Sex and Relationship podcast (Podcast Name : Would Like to Meet), at the first Irish podcast awards last Friday will be meeting farmers again this year and helping them find love at the ploughing. She is seeking farmers, male and female, gay and straight and people that would like to date farmers. She observes that the service has seen a big increase in gay farmers contacting them in recent times.

Mairead has matched over 7,000 clients all over Ireland since 2016 with multiple marriages, babies and engagements all over Ireland. Only last week, she was a guest at a wedding on a dairy farm in Adare that belongs to two of her clients that she matched in 2019.

Mairead has a lot of excellent dating advice specifically relevant for farmers -

- Prepare your partner for how busy and unpredictable silage and calving/lambing season can be.

- If she is from a particular area, don't try and establish if you know someone in common. This is a very Irish thing to do but can make potential dates nervous, especially when just getting to know them.

- Dress to impress, clean shoes and avoid check shirts.

- If you are a man, speak to your potential date like she is a lady, not one of the lads on the farm.

- Girls love pictures of baby animals - have some at the ready.

- Flirt! Irish people tend to be a little shy when it comes to flirting however, if you are on a date, it is important to flirt. If you fancy your date, subtly let them know. Compliment them, their outfit, their characteristics. Smile more.

Learn more at :www.lovehq.ie

