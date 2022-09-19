Search

19 Sept 2022

Free access to heritage sites and experiences to mark Kilkenny Day

Kilkenny's foundation began with an early 6th Century ecclesiastical settlement, with a church built in honour of Kilkenny Day’s patron saint, St Canice, now St Canice’s Cathedral

Kilkenny People

19 Sept 2022 6:59 PM

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

To celebrate the county on Kilkenny Day 2022, many historical sites and fun experiences have opened their doors free-of-charge for all to explore and enjoy on the day.

Kilkenny Day is a great opportunity to get out into the city and county to see somewhere new or re-visit a venue you love. 

Learn about Castlecomer’s coal mining history in the Discovery Park, roam monastic ruins at Thomastown’s Jerpoint Abbey, and pick up some mouth-blown glass pieces at Jerpoint Glass Studio. Step back in history by visiting Duiske Abbey in Graiguenamanagh and experience the restored Victorian Gardens at Woodstock, Inistioge. 

Kilkenny is steeped in history and known for its memorable landmarks and heritage. In the heart of the city centre there are so many must see landmarks and experiences: Take a tour in Kilkenny Castle, experience the incredible architecture at St Canice’s Cathedral and visit the secret garden at Rothe House. Explore 800 years of History at the Medieval Mile Museum followed by a short stroll to MacDonagh Junction for the Famine Experience. Pop in to newly renovated Smithwicks Experience and try Ireland’s most popular ale.

Kilkenny's foundation began with an early 6th Century ecclesiastical settlement, with a church built in honour of Kilkenny Day’s patron saint, St Canice, now St Canice’s Cathedral. 

With free entry on Kilkenny Day to must-see sites and experiences, there’s something for everyone. For full details of locations, terms and conditions check out www.visitkilkenny.ie

