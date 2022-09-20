Search

20 Sept 2022

NTA to fund bus service between Castlecomer and Kilkenny

NTA to host public webinars on public transport proposals

Reporter:

Mary Cody

20 Sept 2022 9:42 PM

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has announced that it is funding a bus service between Castlecomer and Kilkenny, operated by TFI Local Link Carlow Kilkenny Wicklow.

It follows the announcement that Buggy’s Coaches have suspended their 890 and 891 services along this route.

The NTA-funded service will operate two services each day. One will leave Castlecomer at 07:45 for Kilkenny and one will return from Kilkenny from 17:45 to Castlecomer.

This service is a temporary measure and has been put in place with immediate effect to ensure that people retain the ability to travel to and from work in Kilkenny by public transport. At €5 per single journey, the fare has not changed from that charged by the previous operator.

At this stage it is not known whether Buggy’s Coaches will reintroduce their suspended services at the end of their suspension period in November. In the meantime, the NTA will commence work to determine the ongoing public transport requirement in the area, and to assess how best to secure additional services, should these be required.

For further information please call the TFI Local Link Carlow Kilkenny Wicklow office on 0818 42 41 41 / 056 771 5912 or visit locallinkckw.ie.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media