Search

25 Sept 2022

Kilkenny People Editorial: Budget must tackle energy bill nightmare

KILKENNY

Energy bills: It is crucial the Government introduce some measures to alleviate the burden being felt by so many

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

25 Sept 2022 5:59 PM

Email:

editor@kilkennypeople.ie

Many people in this county and right across the country are looking ahead to next week’s Budget 2023 with a sense of trepidation.

While at the beginning of the year there was some hope and speculation of a potential giveaway, world events and soaring inflation in the meantime have put the Government in a position where there are some seriously tough decisions to be made.
With the soaring cost of living, people everywhere are working out how to reign in their spending and bracing for what may be to come this winter.

It seems probable we are now facing into a difficult few months, as already the darker evenings close in.

It’s terrible that householders are now awaiting and opening their energy bills in a state of fear. The notion of people turning off lights and sitting in the dark, huddling ina cold house rather than turning on the heat is a deeply upsetting one.

While there is no indication that some silver bullet to remedy our soaring energy bills exists, it is crucial the Government introduce some measures to alleviate the burden being felt by so many.

Given these costs, many local homeowners will not welcome the council’s move to maintenance of the current Local Property Tax rate. However, the council is trying to plan ahead in a time of considerable uncertainty, after three chaotic years. It is going to face serious, sustained pressure to maintain services at the current rate, let alone add new projects and services.

Those who pay no LPT will have less concern, but the council's finances can not be left to deteriorate. All of us rely on its work to fix roads and footpaths, maintain and treat them in the winter, help fund the festivals that bring life into our city and towns.

Residents right around the county also depend on housing supports, grants and other schemes the council provides. Few people would be happy to see cuts to those schemes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media