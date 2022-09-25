Kilkenny People Editorial: Budget must tackle energy bill nightmare

Many people in this county and right across the country are looking ahead to next week’s Budget 2023 with a sense of trepidation.

While at the beginning of the year there was some hope and speculation of a potential giveaway, world events and soaring inflation in the meantime have put the Government in a position where there are some seriously tough decisions to be made.

With the soaring cost of living, people everywhere are working out how to reign in their spending and bracing for what may be to come this winter.

It seems probable we are now facing into a difficult few months, as already the darker evenings close in.

It’s terrible that householders are now awaiting and opening their energy bills in a state of fear. The notion of people turning off lights and sitting in the dark, huddling ina cold house rather than turning on the heat is a deeply upsetting one.

While there is no indication that some silver bullet to remedy our soaring energy bills exists, it is crucial the Government introduce some measures to alleviate the burden being felt by so many.

Given these costs, many local homeowners will not welcome the council’s move to maintenance of the current Local Property Tax rate. However, the council is trying to plan ahead in a time of considerable uncertainty, after three chaotic years. It is going to face serious, sustained pressure to maintain services at the current rate, let alone add new projects and services.

Those who pay no LPT will have less concern, but the council's finances can not be left to deteriorate. All of us rely on its work to fix roads and footpaths, maintain and treat them in the winter, help fund the festivals that bring life into our city and towns.

Residents right around the county also depend on housing supports, grants and other schemes the council provides. Few people would be happy to see cuts to those schemes.