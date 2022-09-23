Bookville Festival is live again - with lots going on in Kilkenny

Bookville, a festival of books for families and children, celebrates its sixth consecutive year in October, with a free programme of workshops and events in libraries across Kilkenny City and county.

For 2022, live events will return for the first time in three years, with an extensive programme of 38 live workshops and events over the six festival days.

“This year’s Bookville programme has a very enjoyable, packed and busy programme,” says County Librarian Josephine Coyne.

“For our first three years Bookville was a festival of live events and for 2022 we will once again bring live events to our Kilkenny fans, as well as the hugely popular Bookville Festival book, online videos and a Bookville exhibition.

“We look forward to giving a warm Kilkenny welcome to some of the best contemporary children’s authors and illustrators from the UK and Ireland and we are especially delighted to include seven Kilkenny authors and illustrators in our programme, who we know will inspire the next generation.”

Over the six festival days, Friday, October 7 to Wednesday, October 12, there will be 38 live workshops given by 23 authors and illustrators, covering creative writing, history, mindfulness, comedy, music, illustration, storytelling, craft, poetry and activities as Gaeilge.

There will be a separate programme for schools and for the general public. All events will take place in libraries across county Kilkenny, except for the feature family show — a puppet show based on the classic fairy tale Red Riding Hood, by Moon and Sixpence, Ireland’s travelling marionette theatre, which will run in the Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle on Sunday, October 9.

Pre-booking is essential for all events. Booking will open at 9am on Tuesday, September 20. Places are limited, so early booking is advised.

As well as featuring many well-known UK and Irish authors and illustrators, such as Derek Landy, Holly Webb, Shane Hegarty and Tarsila Krüse, to name but a few, Bookville is proud to support the talent on their doorstep.

The programme this year includes seven local Kilkenny authors and illustrators; Donal Cadogan with We are Kilkenny Cats, Audrey Dowling with Croke Park Mice, Helena Duggan with The Light Thieves, Eleanor Geoghegan with Popper Monster, Cliodhna Massey with Berg the Narwhal, Frank Salmon with Legends of Hamalot and Lizzy Shortall with Joy’s Playground, all of whom can be seen in person at workshops across the county.

“Over the last two years when we were unable to have live events, we re-imagined Bookville into what turned out to be the hugely popular Bookville Festival book, packed with activities,” says Arts Officer, Mary Butler.

“So, even though we can now have live events we are excited to continue to bring this beautifully illustrated free book, full of fun and challenging activities, to every primary school child in Kilkenny City and county once more. And we are delighted to bring you our Bookville exhibition in the Watergate Theatre from October 7 - 22, highlighting the artwork of some of our festival illustrators and giving an insight into the wonderful world of illustrating books.”

The exciting new video programme consists of 6 free, pre-recorded online videos by Irish and UK children’s book authors and illustrators. Featured authors and illustrators include the very popular Derek Landy with his latest book from the Skulduggery Pleasant series, Until the End and Manchán Magan, sharing his love of the Irish language with Tree Dogs, Banshee Fingers and other Irish Words for Nature. The videos will be available on the Bookville website from Friday, October 7.

The annual Bookville Festival is a collaboration by the Kilkenny Arts Office and Kilkenny County Council Library Service and supported by Creative Ireland and the Arts Council. All the books featured are available from local libraries and book shops.

For full details of all things Bookville go to bookvillekilkenny.com.