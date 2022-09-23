'Jail Birds- An Evening of Jewellery and Metalwork' in Thomastown, Kilkenny for Culture Night

An evening of jewellery and metalwork with the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland will take place in Thomastown as part of Culture Night. This fun evening has been inspired by Thomastown’s Sessions House (Court House) which will soon be the location of the Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s Jewellery and Goldsmithing Centre of Excellence.



The Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s renowned Jewellery and Goldsmithing Skills & Design Course is a unique programme designed to equip graduates with the practical skills and technical knowledge needed to develop careers in the jewellery industry in Ireland and internationally.



This intensive three-year BA Hons degree programme will be delivered at the Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s Jewellery and Goldsmithing Centre of Excellence from 2023.



This class will allow participants to create a bird using wire and sheet construction. You can be a spectator or join in and try your hand at making your own bird!



Participants will be assisted and supported while using metal, wire, and jewellery tools.

There will also be an opportunity to meet tutors from the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland’s renowned Jewellery and Goldsmithing Course along with past graduates.



The event is free, and numbers are limited.

Age Suitability: 16+

Phone: 0567761804

Locations: Thomastown

Event Start Time 4.30 pm

Event End Time 8 pm

Booking required