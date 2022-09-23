Solar grants for businesses, organisations and community groups in Kilkenny

New supports of up to €2,400 were announced todayby Minister Eamon Ryan, for the installation of solar PV (photovoltaic) panels.

Grants will be aimed specifically at businesses, public organisations and community groups through the SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland).

Solar PV (photovoltaic) panels convert energy from the sun into electricity, thereby reducing the amount of electricity a building draws from the national grid and lowering electricity bills.

Cllr Maria Dollard welcomed the announcement especially in light of the ongoing energy crisis.

“We all know that energy prices are at an all-time high, due to the fossil fuel crisis resulting from Putin’s war on Ukraine. Organisations in Kilkenny are looking at ways to reduce their costs and their reliance on expensive energy sources.

"These new grants for solar PV will help businesses and community groups to take control of energy costs now, and ensure that they are future-proofed with renewable electricity supply from their own roofs. At the current high electricity prices, a business might could save €2,000-3,000 per annum from a solar PV system supported under this scheme. This means that the installation can pay for itself quickly.”

This announcement signals the latest phase in the Government’s Micro-generation Support Scheme. The first phase of the Micro-generation Support Scheme was launched in December 2021, offering grants for solar PV panels on domestic houses. In 2022 the maximum grant available is €2,400 and it will remain at this level for 2023.

In February of this year the Government announced an export tariff – the Clean Export Guarantee (CEG) – as part of the scheme. This provided the mechanism by which householders can be paid (by energy suppliers) for excess electricity exported back into the national grid.

Cllr Dollard added “I am also delighted that the removal of the need for planning permission on PV installations for schools and Community groups is soon to be addressed making it cheaper and easier to install PV systems. I called for this last year by way of a motion widely support by my colleagues in Kilkenny County Council and it is great to see these measures being implemented.”

Speaking about the latest supports, Minister Ryan said;

“This new support scheme is part of a wider roll-out of initiatives to make the installation of solar PV easier and more cost effective for homeowners, businesses and public bodies. It’s Ireland’s rooftop revolution. With upcoming changes to planning exemptions, simpler grid application routes, export payment announcements, and capital supports from SEAI, it’s an ideal time for anybody to consider going solar to save money and to help reduce our emissions.”

The scheme will provide grant funding up to a maximum of €2,400 towards the installation of solar PV technology up to a maximum of 6kWp (approximately 16 solar panels over 25m2). The scheme provides an opportunity for all areas of the non-domestic sector to not only reduce their electricity bills, but to visibly demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and Ireland’s broader climate action goals.

To apply visit www.seai.ie and follow the outlined steps.