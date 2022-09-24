Search

Kilkenny TD calls for a Budget for the People, a Budget for Change

Carlow-Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion

Reporter:

Mary Cody

24 Sept 2022 4:12 PM

Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion has described Sinn Féin’s Alterative Budget 2023 as a budget for the people and a budget for change.

“Our proposals are about giving workers and families help and certainty to get through the winter months, while building for the future and delivering the housing and healthcare that is needed.   

“We are making different political choices to this government.

"We are prioritising those on middle and low incomes and a younger generation locked out of all opportunity. 

“That means an emergency cost of living package is a vital part of what needs to be delivered - to help workers and families in Carlow and Kilkenny with the cost-of-living crisis.

“That means we need immediate action and relief," she said.

“We will:

 

•              Cut household electricity bills.

•              Reduce childcare fees by two thirds.  

•              Put a month’s rent back in renters’ pockets and ban rent increases.   

•              Cut the USC to boost the take home pay of workers.

•              Protect jobs by helping businesses with rising energy costs.

•              Increase social welfare rates by at least €15.

 

“Along with dealing with the immediacy of the cost-of-living crisis, we need to start planning for the future by building homes and building better public services.

 

“This budget has to be about change. 

 "It has to be about what really matters to people.

 “We cannot continue to see a rehashing of old tired policies that have failed under successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments. 

 “We need fresh ideas and a change of direction. 

 "That is what Sinn Féin’s alternative budget is about, to give workers and families in Carlow and Kilkenny a break," added Deputy Funchion.

