Join Savour Kilkenny for a doggy day out on The Parade!

This October Bank Holiday Monday, let your four-legged friends be part of the fun at one of the top food festivals in Ireland.

Savour Kilkenny is delighted to introduce Madra Monday, a new event for 2022 that’s all about dogs!

Brought to you by Leader Natural Dog Nutrition, this free dog-friendly day will take place on October Bank Holiday Monday on The Parade, Kilkenny andfeatures an exciting line-up of doggie-inspired activities for owners and dogs to enjoy.



Your best friend can take part in the dog food taste test, try out the agility playground, enjoy puppy playdates, and even get a pet portrait from our onsite pet photographer! Join together for the Dog Parade and watch the best in show compete under the watchful eye of our celebrity guest judge in the much- anticipated Leader Dog Show, with lots of categories including Cutest Pup, Most Rockin’ Rescue, Best Golden Oldie and many more!

For the humans there will be talks by dog training and nutrition experts, where you can learn about the best doggy diet, behavioural training and the dos and don’ts when it comes to caring for your fur baby.



Speaking about the event, Ailish Durkin of Leader Natural Dog Nutrition said:

“Madra Monday promises to be a great day out for all the family with a wide variety on offer for both dogs and humans alike. Leader Natural Dog Nutrition are delighted to sponsor this special canine event at Savour Kilkenny and to see man’s best friend take part in the fun!”

Madra Monday is a fun-filled day of dog-friendly activities and provides a pawfect opportunity to get out and have a ball with your precious four-legged family members and make some special memories with the whole family!



Visit savourkilkenny.com for more details.