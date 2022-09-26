Mary Fitzgerald to join Adam King at Virtual Hug launch for Kilkenny Day

Paralympian and Grand Marshall of the 2022 Kilkenny City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Mary Fitzgerald, will accompany Adam King in the unveiling of his Virtual Hug-inspired artwork on Kilkenny Day Sunday October 9. The sculpture was inspired by Adam’s artwork which he revealed to the Country on The Late Late Toy show in 2020, to help people stay connected during the pandemic.

CDS Metalwork in North Kilkenny have created the truly unique piece that will stand as a reminder of how the community stayed together during those difficult years. The structure will stand tall on the Band Stand on Canal Walk, with benches for all to relax, contemplate and enjoy.

Mary, Adam and his local dance group will lead the crowd down the Canal Walk on October 9, at 2.45pm for the unveiling at 3.00 p.m.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick said that there is now a great air of excitement about this latest addition to the public art space in the City.

“The people of Kilkenny are really excited about the commissioning and installation of this fabulous piece, celebrating not only Adam King’s heroism and positivity, but also allowing us a moment on Kilkenny Day to give ourselves and others in our community a pat on the back for our own resilience. It is important to take a moment after challenging times to celebrate how well we have done. We will also remember those less fortunate, of course.”

Director of Services for Kilkenny County Council, Tim Butler, said the piece will further enhance the Canal Walk:

“The Canal Walk is, in many ways, a hidden gem in our City Centre. As the autumn leaves create a gold, brown and green carpet, we will now have yet another reason, as families, with friends and on our own, to take time out in a peaceful and relaxing space, just a four or five minute walk from John’s Bridge. Adam’s smiling face and uplifting attitude will add to all our mindfulness and lift our spirits for many years to come.”

Festival Manager, Marian Flannery thanked Adam and the King family for their enthusiastic involvement in the project:

“Adam’s Dad David, his Mum Fiona, brothers Danny and Robert and sisters Katie and Sarah have been fantastic to deal with in getting this project across the line.

“We are particularly hoping that the children and young people of Kilkenny and those who visit the City will have a smile on their faces every time they visit this spot. We look forward to hosting Adam and the King family in our City, which they know well already, and to many of our local young people joining in the celebration. We are also delighted that Mary Fitzgerald, who, like Adam, shares a connection with both Kilkenny and Cork, will do the honours with Adam on the day. We are thrilled to have Mary joining us on this special day. Make sure you come out, meet Mary and Adam, and enjoy all the family fun activities to come on this Kilkenny Day.”