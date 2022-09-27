Search

27 Sept 2022

'Take the leap' sponsored abseil at Ballykeefe Quarry Kilkenny

Sponsored abseil event at Ballykeefe Quarry for Teac Tom and Active Connections  

Ballykeefe abseil event

Sponsored abseil event at Ballykeefe Quarry for Teac Tom and Active Connections

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

27 Sept 2022 1:00 PM

Active Connections and Teac Tom are hosting a unique fundraising event in Ballykeefe - a sponsored abseil at Ballykeefe Quarry on October 27.

They are encouraging you to take the leap of abseiling down 40ft in support of two South East mental health charities. Young and old are invited to take part, whether as a group of friends, colleagues or just solo, by yourself.

 

Teac Tom’s mission as a community and voluntary charity is to provide affordable and immediate services to help those struggling with their mental health or who have been bereaved by suicide. The organisation is based in Kilkenny city with a second centre in Stradbally, Co. Laois.

 

Teac Tom receives no government funding to provide these vital services. Without the generosity and support of individuals, businesses and the wider community they would not be able to keep their doors open. The charity relies on the generosity of the public to fundraise for their very important work. All money that is donated through fundraisers such as the Ballykeefe event goes towards covering the counselling and operating costs of their centres.

Active Connections provide Ireland’s leading adventure therapy service. They work with over 400 people each year transforming lives through adventure. Active Connections want activity based therapies to be an option for all  who experience emotional difficulties. Active Connections CLG aims to have adventure therapy as an option for all people in need, and at risk in the country.

 

Created in April 2011 Active Connections CLG is a not for profit company working with young people with behavioural difficulties. Active Connections is leading the charge of introducing adventure therapy based programmes in Ireland. Since inception they have worked in partnership with statutory and non-statutory agencies, delivering programmes to young people and their families in the regions of Dublin, Cork, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, and Waterford.

 

The fundraising event will take place at Ballykeefe Quarry-Amphitheatre (15 min outside of Kilkenny City) on October 27. It will start at 11.00 with the last abseiler taking off at 18.30. 

 

Sponsorship cards can be downloaded from  www.activeconnections.ie or via the event idonate page https://www.activeconnections.iregister.ie/ 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media