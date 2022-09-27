'Take the leap' sponsored abseil at Ballykeefe Quarry Kilkenny

Active Connections and Teac Tom are hosting a unique fundraising event in Ballykeefe - a sponsored abseil at Ballykeefe Quarry on October 27.

They are encouraging you to take the leap of abseiling down 40ft in support of two South East mental health charities. Young and old are invited to take part, whether as a group of friends, colleagues or just solo, by yourself.

Teac Tom’s mission as a community and voluntary charity is to provide affordable and immediate services to help those struggling with their mental health or who have been bereaved by suicide. The organisation is based in Kilkenny city with a second centre in Stradbally, Co. Laois.

Teac Tom receives no government funding to provide these vital services. Without the generosity and support of individuals, businesses and the wider community they would not be able to keep their doors open. The charity relies on the generosity of the public to fundraise for their very important work. All money that is donated through fundraisers such as the Ballykeefe event goes towards covering the counselling and operating costs of their centres.

Active Connections provide Ireland’s leading adventure therapy service. They work with over 400 people each year transforming lives through adventure. Active Connections want activity based therapies to be an option for all who experience emotional difficulties. Active Connections CLG aims to have adventure therapy as an option for all people in need, and at risk in the country.

Created in April 2011 Active Connections CLG is a not for profit company working with young people with behavioural difficulties. Active Connections is leading the charge of introducing adventure therapy based programmes in Ireland. Since inception they have worked in partnership with statutory and non-statutory agencies, delivering programmes to young people and their families in the regions of Dublin, Cork, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, and Waterford.

The fundraising event will take place at Ballykeefe Quarry-Amphitheatre (15 min outside of Kilkenny City) on October 27. It will start at 11.00 with the last abseiler taking off at 18.30.

Sponsorship cards can be downloaded from www.activeconnections.ie or via the event idonate page https://www.activeconnections.iregister.ie/