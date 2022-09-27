Search

27 Sept 2022

Say Cheese - Ireland ranks very high for worldwide cheese production

Ireland ranks third worldwide among the countries with the highest production of cheese per capita

Cheese map

Ireland ranks third worldwide among the countries with the highest production of cheese per capita

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

27 Sept 2022 3:00 PM

Chef's Pencil has released a new report on the top cheese producing nations in the world. The report is based on the latest available cheese production figures for 2021.

Ireland ranks third worldwide among the countries with the highest production of cheese per capita with 56.7 kilograms per person. Ireland is outranked only by Denmark (78 kg/person) and New Zealand (76.1 kg/person), while the Netherlands (54.2 kg/person) and Cyprus (42.0 kg/person) come in fourth and fifth.

In absolute terms, Ireland ranks 19th worldwide having produced 287,000 metric tonnes of cheese in 2021. Moreover, Ireland ranks second in the EU among countries with the highest cheese production growth over the past 5 years. Ireland recorded a 39% growth in cheese production from 2016 to 2021. 

According to Irish-cheese.com there are currently 86 cheesemakers in Ireland. There are around 49 cheesemakers producing cow’s milk cheese.  There are 23 cheesemakers who produce goat’s milk cheese. Only 12 make cheese from sheep’s milk and just two from buffalo’s milk. Some cheesemakers make cheeses from more than one animal eg Cashel from cow (Cashel Blue) and sheep’s milk (Crozier Blue and Shepherds Store), Killeen makes cheeses both from cow and goat’s milk; but most cheesemakers will specialise. Many make their cheese exclusively from their own milk, others will add the milk of their neighbours and other farms.

In Kilkenny, local cheesemakers, the Dizzy Goat Farm is based in Stoneyford and owner Bartosz Surman (who is approaching 20 years in business) makes a delicious goat cheese from free range goat's milk.

Explore their cheese at https://www.facebook.com/dizzygoatfarms/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media