Age-friendly initiative: Welcome to Kilkenny - please take a seat!

Local retailers, businesses and service providers have been refreshing their Age Friendly accreditation today.

Gathering at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, the group attended training provided free of charge by Age Friendly Ireland, with Orlaith Carmody of Carmody Coaching and Consulting.

In 2018, full training was provided to almost 60 local businesses who then became officially Age Friendly accredited.

As a part of that process, participants collaborated with older customers, underwent training and committed to taking a minimum of three Age Friendly actions. Some took simple steps. Some were more ambitious, but all committed to letting older people know that they value their business and are committed to serving them.



Orlaith Carmody (Age Friendly Ireland) Nevin Cody (Walking Tours) and Marion Acreman (Centre Manager, MacDonagh Junction) PICTURE: VICKY COMERFORD

One of the most common pledges made by Kilkenny businesses and service providers was to provide adequate Age Friendly seating, so that older people can simply rest their feet and take a welcome break when out shopping or have access to seating without losing their place in a queue.

Other examples of commitments made, which take into account of the needs of our ageing population, is the use of larger and clearer fonts on print materials and signage, providing spare reading glasses, offering to carry shopping, ensuring appropriate levels of lighting, turning down excessively loud music and providing designated Age Friendly parking.

Programme participants then were from diverse businesses including everything from accountancy and legal firms to hospitality venues, health, beauty and wellbeing businesses, opticians, jewellers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture, book and phone stores, craft businesses, social community enterprises, visitor attractions, financial institutions, public

service providers and more.

“As an Age Friendly County with more and more Age Friendly accredited businesses and service providers, Kilkenny is becoming a far more inclusive and equitable place in which older people can live full and active lives.” commented Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce Board Member and Manager of MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, Marion Acreman.

Annette Fitzpatrick Kilkenny Age Friendly Programme coordinator with Kilkenny County Council, complimented Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce for championing the initiative:

“The Age Friendly Business Programme adds to the wide range of age friendly initiatives undertaken in Kilkenny City and County and I am delighted that businesses in Kilkenny see the value in this programme,” she said.

Kilkenny’s Age Friendly Business Recognition Programme is part of a wider nationwide initiative which encourages businesses and service providers to become more Age Friendly and thereby attract and retain customers from this large and expanding demographic. In Ireland it is predicted that there will be 1.4 million people aged 65 and over by 2041, with this age group making up 22% of the total population.

With this in mind, Kilkenny has been involved in the process of becoming an Age Friendly County since 2010.

INTERESTED

Further tranches of training will take place on an ongoing basis and businesses and service providers that are interested in partaking in this initiative, which is free to sign up to, are invited to contact Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce on 056-7752767 or to email admin@kilkennychamber.ie.