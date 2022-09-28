Search

28 Sept 2022

Kilkenny Hotels facing a tough winter as ‘rebound bounce coming to an end’

Hospitality sector facing a very challenging trading period this winter

Kilkenny Hotels

General Manager of Kilkenny's Ormonde Hotel Colin Ahern

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

28 Sept 2022 12:00 PM

Colin Ahern the General Manager of the Ormonde Hotel says that hotels in Kilkenny are facing a very challenging trading period this winter, saying: “We’re heading into a period that may be unmanageable.”


Colin’s assessment is based on the escalating and ‘unsustainable’ costs his industry is facing across all areas. In recent months his linen costs are up 35%, food is up 28% and drink is up 12%. Quite simply he says: “Everything is going through the roof.”


The major increase has been in the hotel’s energy costs. Colin explains that the Ormonde’s energy bill for August 2021 was €28,000 while the equivalent bill this year was €81,000. Based on this kind of increase Colin observes: ‘Government is going to have to step in’  to help the hospitality industry. 


Hotels cannot turn off their energy at peak times and while the Ormonde has invested in a power unit that uses gas to create electricity, it is now not enough in the face of multiplying bills. Colin also notes that accessing sustainability grants from the SEAI is ‘very difficult’ and that it can take nine to 15 months to receive grant funding. Hotels who wish to change energy suppliers must also be able to pay a deposit equivalent to two to three month’s energy bills. 


The hospitality industry is worth over €160 million to Kilkenny annually and while the city had a ‘fantastic summer’ the ‘rebound bounce is coming to an end’. Colin would like to see a comprehensive support package that includes extended debt warehousing, the retention of the 9% VAT rate, increased sustainability grants and a scheme similar to the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme to help 'get through the next six to nine months'.  

Colin says: 'We want to remain affordable' to protect the Ormonde's 140 jobs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media