Gardaí: Economic crime is on decline in Kilkenny

Incidents of economic crime have decreased significantly in Kilkenny in the past year.

The reduction in this type of crime is largely down to education and enforcement with gardaí targeting people locally and educating them on the dangers of allowing their bank accounts to be used as mule accounts by criminals.

“We are targeting people and telling them not to allow their accounts to be used by people transferring money illegally. Young people are less inclined to allow their accounts to be used by criminals who are now down a major tool in their arsenal.

“There is a very broad amount of work being done through education and enforcement,” added Det Sgt Sheeran.



Latest figures

In the first eight months of 2021 there were 316 incidents of fraud in Kilkenny compared to 220 from January 1 to August 31, 2022.

Detective Sergeant Brian Sheeran presented the most recent figures to Monday’s meeting of the Joint Policing Committee which showed that to date this year there have been 148 reported incidents of economic fraud in the Kilkenny Garda District and 64 incidents in the Thomastown Garda District.

Members of the JPC heard that since January 1, gardaí within the Kilkenny and Thomastown Districts recorded a a total of 3,705 crime incidents and have responded to 5,757 calls for service from members of the public through the Regional Control Centre. There have been 864 arrests to date this year, 504 searches and 115 car seized. There have also been 6,158 patrols in place across the city and county between January 1 and August 41 and 1414 checkpoints.

Drugs activity

The latest data on drugs activity in the city and county was also revealed at the JPC meeting. To date this year there have been 115 arrests for personal supply of drugs and 33 for the sale and supply of drugs. In the same time period last year there were 143 detections for possession of drugs for personal use and 56 incidents of possession of drugs for sale and supply to to others.

Det Sgt Sheeran said gardaí had focused on one organised crime group that had been operating in Kilkenny and that this had led to a reduction in drugs-related activity.

“I believe that we have pushed these individuals out of our city and have disrupted their actions,” he said.