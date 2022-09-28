National Women’s Enterprise Day launched in Kilkenny today

Research has shown that Irish women’s belief in their ability to run a successful business is continuing to grow as this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day (NWED) was launched in Kilkenny today. The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, now in its 16th year, will take place on the 13th October with the aim of encouraging female entrepreneurship and supporting women in business across the country.

The research, part of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) for 2021, showed that 49% of women surveyed believed they had the necessary skills and knowledge to start a business. This was up from 39% in 2018. The report also highlighted that Ireland has the third highest rate for early-stage women entrepreneurs across European countries, with over 1,400 women starting a new business in Ireland every month.

Early-stage women entrepreneurs in Ireland are mainly focused on the customer services sector with 64% of those surveyed working in that area. The report showed a significant growth in export customers for these businesses, with 26% of customers of these early-stage startups based abroad, up from 15% in 2019 highlighting how they have diversified their markets during Covid.

The theme of this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day is “Our Future, Our Way” which will be reflected in the 16 physical events taking place across the country, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the Local Authorities. The Kilkenny event, run by Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny will take place at Mountain View, Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny, from 9.30am – 2.30pm. This will be a facilitated networking and exhibition event to allow attendees meet with other female businesses and to pitch for business.

Ruth Larkin, Lark Bridal Ltd will MC the event and host a masterclass entitled “Elevate Your Pitch in 30 Seconds” followed by a panel discussion with Suzie McAdam, Suzie McAdam Design and former judge on RTE’s Home of the Year along with our Leading Light Louise Kennedy. The event will conclude with a networking lunch. Tickets are €10 or €15 to display and pitch your business.

Pat Fitzpatrick, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council said “I am delighted to support National Women’s Enterprise Day, particularly as we are seeing in person events return this year. Events like NWED are important in supporting women entrepreneurs and those considering starting a business with insights from leading business women and introducing them to a network of entrepreneurs who are blazing a trail in the Irish market and overseas.”

Aileen McGrath, Head of Enterprise (Acting), said; “National Women’s Enterprise Day has become a flagship event for women entrepreneurs and businesswomen every year. While the past two years saw successful online celebrations, it really is special to be back in person supporting the inspirational businesswomen of Kilkenny. If you have that itch to start a business, or maybe you are already running a business, then this is the event for you. It can help you grow your network, find out what supports are available and learn from those who have gone before.”

Let us come together to celebrate our achievements to date and support one another in the opportunities to come – Our Future, Our Way.

Booking at www.localenterprise.ie/kilkenny