Search

28 Sept 2022

National Women’s Enterprise Day launched in Kilkenny today

Louise Kennedy, Ruth Larkin and Suzie McAdam some of the names lined up for this year’s event in Kilkenny

National Women's Enterprise Day 2022

National Women's Enterprise Day 2022 launches in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

28 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

Research has shown that Irish women’s belief in their ability to run a successful business is continuing to grow as this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day (NWED) was launched in Kilkenny today.  The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, now in its 16th year, will take place on the 13th October with the aim of encouraging female entrepreneurship and supporting women in business across the country.  

The research, part of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) for 2021, showed that 49% of women surveyed believed they had the necessary skills and knowledge to start a business. This was up from 39% in 2018. The report also highlighted that Ireland has the third highest rate for early-stage women entrepreneurs across European countries, with over 1,400 women starting a new business in Ireland every month.  

Early-stage women entrepreneurs in Ireland are mainly focused on the customer services sector with 64% of those surveyed working in that area. The report showed a significant growth in export customers for these businesses, with 26% of customers of these early-stage startups based abroad, up from 15% in 2019 highlighting how they have diversified their markets during Covid.   

The theme of this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day is “Our Future, Our Way” which will be reflected in the 16 physical events taking place across the country, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the Local Authorities. The Kilkenny event, run by Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny will take place at Mountain View, Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny, from 9.30am – 2.30pm. This will be a facilitated networking and exhibition event to allow attendees meet with other female businesses and to pitch for business.

Ruth Larkin, Lark Bridal Ltd will MC the event and host a masterclass entitled “Elevate Your Pitch in 30 Seconds” followed by a panel discussion with Suzie McAdam, Suzie McAdam Design and former judge on RTE’s Home of the Year along with our Leading Light Louise Kennedy. The event will conclude with a networking lunch. Tickets are €10 or €15 to display and pitch your business. 

 

Pat Fitzpatrick, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council said “I am delighted to support National Women’s Enterprise Day, particularly as we are seeing in person events return this year. Events like NWED are important in supporting women entrepreneurs and those considering starting a business with insights from leading business women and introducing them to a network of entrepreneurs who are blazing a trail in the Irish market and overseas.”

 

Aileen McGrath, Head of Enterprise (Acting), said; “National Women’s Enterprise Day has become a flagship event for women entrepreneurs and businesswomen every year.  While the past two years saw successful online celebrations, it really is special to be back in person supporting the inspirational businesswomen of Kilkenny.  If you have that itch to start a business, or maybe you are already running a business, then this is the event for you.  It can help you grow your network, find out what supports are available and learn from those who have gone before.” 

Let us come together to celebrate our achievements to date and support one another in the opportunities to come – Our Future, Our Way.

 Booking at www.localenterprise.ie/kilkenny 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media