Search

28 Sept 2022

Fragments of Landscapes open at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

Fragments of Landscapes open at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

A painting by Mary O'Drisceoil

Reporter:

Mary Cody

28 Sept 2022 5:57 PM

An exhibition of work by two KCAT artists is currently on display at St Luke's Hospital.

Fragments in Landscape is an exhibition of paintings from KCAT Open Studio artists Mary O'Drisceoil and Claire Mulcahy. Both artists have been attending KCAT Learning Department for a number of years where they created the paintings on show in the outpatient foyer in St. Luke's Hospital. 

The exhibition was installed in August and will run till end of January.

On Friday last St. Luke's are hosting a celebratory evening for Fragments of Landscape exhibition. 


Claire Mulcahy's paintings in exhibition is closely related to the changing rural landscape of the N76 route from Callan to Kilkenny and the changing urban landscape of the Brewhouse at the Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny City. 


Mary Ó Drisceoil has an interest in interpreting the landscape and depicting the  layers of paint and textures in the interior of old abandoned houses . Combining an interest in history and Art, the layers of colour and textures represent for her the layers of history, lives lived in long abandoned houses. 


KCAT tutor, Rachel Burke said that both Claire and Mary worked extremely hard on this amazing body of work.

"KCAT are so proud of their Open Studio artists. This exhibition also celebrates a long lasting creative partnership with St. Luke's Hospital," she said.
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media