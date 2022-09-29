Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Thursday, September 29)

Today (Thursday) will be a dry and fairly sunny day, although it will become a little cloudier at times during the afternoon.
Highest afternoon temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.
Moderate northerly winds will gradually fall to light and variable.
After a dry start to the night, persistent and occasionally heavy rain will extend down from the northwest with freshening southerly winds.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees.
