Search

28 Sept 2022

The Addams Family are coming to Kilkenny!

The Addams Family are coming to Kilkenny!

Reporter:

Mary Cody

28 Sept 2022 6:03 PM

After a long break, Kilkenny Musical Society is back in the Watergate theatre this October for their hilarious production of The Addams Family.

This show is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with Lucas, a smart young man from a respectable family. Everything changes for Morticia, Gomez and the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. Hilarious chaos ensues and the two families find themselves admitting deep secrets and coming together in ways they would never have imagined.

The cast includes many familiar faces in Kilkenny and South East musical circles, such as Fergal Millar, David Doyle, Sarah Brennan, Claire Henriques, Mark Duffy, Leah Penston, Leah Comerford, Simon Broderick, Jody Ridgwell and Ciaran O’Dwyer and thirty fabulous Addams ancestors!

The show is directed by Christine Scarry, musical director is David Hayes and choreography is by Nicole McDonald, assisted by Roisin Currid.

As well as this, children are invited to dress up as their favourite spooky character for the matinee performance on Saturday, October 8 to be in with a chance to win a fabulous prize from McTivities for best dressed!

However, be warned: there is limited availability for all weekend shows, and weekday shows are selling fast! Don't miss Kilkenny Musical Society's triumphant return to the stage from October 5 to 8. Book on www.watergatetheatre.ie or call to the Watergate box office. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media