The Addams Family are coming to Kilkenny!

After a long break, Kilkenny Musical Society is back in the Watergate theatre this October for their hilarious production of The Addams Family.

This show is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with Lucas, a smart young man from a respectable family. Everything changes for Morticia, Gomez and the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. Hilarious chaos ensues and the two families find themselves admitting deep secrets and coming together in ways they would never have imagined.

The cast includes many familiar faces in Kilkenny and South East musical circles, such as Fergal Millar, David Doyle, Sarah Brennan, Claire Henriques, Mark Duffy, Leah Penston, Leah Comerford, Simon Broderick, Jody Ridgwell and Ciaran O’Dwyer and thirty fabulous Addams ancestors!

The show is directed by Christine Scarry, musical director is David Hayes and choreography is by Nicole McDonald, assisted by Roisin Currid.

As well as this, children are invited to dress up as their favourite spooky character for the matinee performance on Saturday, October 8 to be in with a chance to win a fabulous prize from McTivities for best dressed!

However, be warned: there is limited availability for all weekend shows, and weekday shows are selling fast! Don't miss Kilkenny Musical Society's triumphant return to the stage from October 5 to 8. Book on www.watergatetheatre.ie or call to the Watergate box office.